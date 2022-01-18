Couple charged after 2 children ingest fentanyl, infant dies

Nicholas Lee, 25, and Brianna Roush, 26, of Circleville, are each charged with involuntary manslaughter, attempted involuntary manslaughter, possessing and trafficking in fentanyl and two counts of child endangerment. It wasn't known Tuesday if either one has retained an attorney.

Officers responded to a hospital Sunday after a 20-month-old child and their 3-year-old sibling were taken there, authorities said. The infant wasn't breathing while the older child was ill and vomiting.