County sues ex-sheriff, seeks repayment of salary, benefits

Pike County claims Charlie Reader should repay more than $128,000 he collected while suspended from his job. It's not known if Reader has retained an attorney to represent him in the litigation.

Reader, 47, was sentenced in March to a three-year term. He had risen to prominence for the investigation of the execution-style slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016 in the rural county. One man pleaded guilty in that case in March, while charges are still pending against the man's brother and parents.