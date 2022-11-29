springfield-news-sun logo
Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 to stop a two-game skid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid.

The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

William Karlsson and William Carrier scored in regulation for Pacific Division-leading Vegas and Logan Thompson stopped 26 shots.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist and Boone Jenner scored as Columbus rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime. Nyqvist had two assists and Tarasov had 34 saves for the Eastern Conference-worst Blue Jackets, who have lost three straight at home.

Karlsson got credit for the game’s first goal, which slid past Tarasov after going off the foot of Columbus’ Jake Christiansen with 4:01 left in the first period. Carrier shot through a screen and made it 2-0 less than a minute later.

Vegas controlled the first period, but the second belonged to Columbus. Gaudreau scored on a one-timer off a pass from Nyqvist with 6:10 left in the period.

Jenner tied the game 2-2 with 7:49 remaining in the third, burying the rebound of a shot by Nyqvist.

UP NEXT

Vegas: Visits Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Columbus: Visits Winnipeg on Friday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

