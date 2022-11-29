Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

William Karlsson and William Carrier scored in regulation for Pacific Division-leading Vegas and Logan Thompson stopped 26 shots.