Corrections officer accused of beating handcuffed inmate

Reion Cook, 47, is also charged with interfering with civil rights and dereliction of duty. He was put on paid administrative leave and jailed pending an arraignment hearing.

Cook has served at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland since October 2001, according to county records. Authorities said Cook “physically assaulted” a 42-year-old man on Feb. 6 as he was handcuffed and booked into the jail on a drunken-driving charge.