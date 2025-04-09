Breaking: New Carlisle charter amendments explained: Voters have final say in May election

Trump favorite Jon Husted launches 2026 US Senate campaign in Ohio

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio has launched a bid to retain his seat with the backing of President Donald Trump
FILE - Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, speaks during the confirmation hearing of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, President Donald Trump's choice to be Director of the National Institutes of Health, before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, at Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, file)

Credit: AP

By JULIE CARR SMYTH – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fledgling U.S. Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio launched a bid to retain his seat Wednesday with the backing of President Donald Trump.

The former Republican lieutenant governor has held office for just 78 days, since filling the Senate seat vacated by Vice President JD Vance. Husted is under time pressure to start a campaign because his appointment to the seat expires next year. The winner of a fall 2026 special election will serve the remainder of Vance's unexpired term, which runs through 2028.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Husted is doing “an incredible job” as a senator and will have the president's “Total Endorsement.”

“Jon is a wonderful man, has ALWAYS delivered for Ohio, and will continue doing so in the U.S. Senate,” Trump wrote.

In a statement announcing the endorsement, Husted called Trump's backing an honor and pledged to “work diligently with him and his team to secure our borders, champion innovation, restore prosperity to the heartland, and fight for common sense Ohio values.”

Ohio Democrats have not yet advanced a candidate for the coveted seat, though former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown — who lost a reelection bid — has said he is weighing his political future.

