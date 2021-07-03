Correa keys Astros' big inning in 6-3 win over Indians

Houston scored two runs in the second and four times in the third off starter Sam Hentges (1-3), who allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings.

The Progressive Field fans continued to boo José Altuve and his teammates. Altuve, who hit a grand slam in Thursday night’s win, got his team going in a different manner when he pushed a bunt past Hentges to lead off the third.

Altuve stole second and scored on Correa’s double inside the right-field line. Houston sent nine batters to the plate and led 6-0 by the end of the inning.

The Astros didn’t miss designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, who blasted a 446-foot home run into the center-field bullpens Thursday. Álvarez was placed on the paternity list, but Taylor Jones, called up to take his place, had two hits, including an RBI double in the second. Chas McCormick drove in two runs.

Left fielder Eddie Rosario was also out for the Indians after leaving Thursday’s game with right abdominal tightness. Designated hitter Franmil Reyes was activated Friday after being out since May 23 with a strained oblique and was 3 for 5.

BROTHERLY HELP

Indians outfielder Josh Naylor had surgery Friday for multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments sustained in a collision with teammate Ernie Clement Sunday at Minnesota. Naylor is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Naylor’s brother, Bo, who plays for Cleveland’s Double-A affiliate in Akron, drove Josh to the Cleveland Clinic at 6 a.m. Friday. Bo Naylor said several family members are in town to support his older brother in his recovery.

“I’ve gotten to talk to him on the side and he’s driven, man.” Bo said. “He’s gonna have my family, the fans, everyone else behind him. He’s ready. He’s ready, for sure.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 3B Kyle Tucker was removed from the lineup because of back spasms.

Indians: C Roberto Pérez, who had finger surgery May 7, is expected to be activated Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-3, 4.08) starts for Houston in the third game of the series Saturday night. Rookie RHP Eli Morgan (1-2, 9.37), coming off his first major league win Monday, starts for Cleveland.

