Coroner: Black man shot 20 times in police hospital killing

Jackson had been taken to the same hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, earlier the day he died, but had walked away. Westerville police were then called after he was found passed out in a nearby parking lot.

After a pat-down, where an officer previously cautioned for rushing his duties missed Jackson's gun, those officers followed medics back to the hospital, where Jackson was met by Columbus police because of city warrants for his arrest. That officer and the Columbus officers who shot Jackson were white.

Both Columbus and St. Ann's officers fired their weapons.

Emergency room staff tried to revive Jackson but he was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. No officers, hospital staff or physicians were injured.

Protests followed the shooting, one of several in recent years in Columbus that led to a reckoning in the city over racial injustice and allegations of police brutality. Those incidents include the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant less than a week after Jackson's death as she swung a knife at a young woman.