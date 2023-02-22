X
Dark Mode Toggle

Corbin scores 19, Robert Morris defeats Youngstown State

news
1 hour ago
Led by Josh Corbin's 19 points, the Robert Morris Colonials defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 83-64 on Tuesday night

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Corbin scored 19 points to help Robert Morris defeat Youngstown State 83-64 on Tuesday night.

Corbin shot 7 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Colonials (15-15, 10-9 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks scored 15 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Kahliel Spear recorded 15 points and went 7 of 12 from the field.

Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins (22-8, 14-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six assists. Youngstown State also got 12 points, six rebounds and three steals from Adrian Nelson. Malek Green also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark State unveils new training simulator for truck, fire students
2
Family-owned Springfield trash hauler closing after 7 decades
3
Proposals being accepted for Brent Spence Bridge improvement, companion...
4
Commentary: Clark County poised for success after unprecedented...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top