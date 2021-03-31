Cops: Man who spurred deadly chase was wanted on warrants

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 202 in Bethel Township, when Jalen Alexander, 19, of Troy, went through a red light, authorities said. He then crashed into a vehicle driven by Chelsey Vollmer, 32, of Dayton.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Vollmer's infant daughter and Tashaya Tipton, 19, of Troy, a passenger in Alexander's vehicle, were seriously injured and remain hospitalized, though both are expected to recover.