Conwell leads Xavier against Creighton after 22-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Creighton after Ryan Conwell scored 22 points in Xavier's 73-66 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Musketeers have gone 13-2 at home. Xavier averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Bluejays are 13-4 against Big East opponents. Creighton is third in college basketball with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 6.2.

Xavier makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Creighton averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Freemantle is averaging 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Conwell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kalkbrenner is scoring 18.9 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.