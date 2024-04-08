Contreras leads Brewers against the Reds following 4-hit game

The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds after William Contreras' four-hit game on Sunday
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-4)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -113, Brewers -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds after William Contreras had four hits against the Mariners on Sunday.

Cincinnati went 82-80 overall and 38-43 at home last season. The Reds averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 198 home runs.

Milwaukee went 92-70 overall and 43-38 in road games last season. The Brewers slugged .385 with a .319 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

