Contreras hits 3-run homer in 1st inning of nightcap, Cardinals sweep Reds 6-0 and 9-1

St. Louis entered 2-12 on the road and matched its season wins total away from home.

Petty was selected 26th overall by Minnesota in the 2021 amateur draft and was acquired in the March 2022 trade that sent pitcher Sonny Gray to the Twins.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz allowed five hits with no walks and six strikeouts in four scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50.

Gordon Graceffo (1-0) got his first major league win, giving up one run and two hits in five innings with five strikeouts and no walks. He averaged 96.4 mph with his fastball.

St. Louis hit three consecutive homers in the ninth inning and beat the Reds 6-0 in the first game, a makeup of Tuesday's rainout. Cincinnati was 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position on the day.

KEY MOMENT

With the count 2-2, Pagés fouled off six consecutive pitches before hitting his second home run of the season.

KEY STAT

At 22 years, 26 days, Petty was the youngest Reds pitcher to appear in a game since Homer Bailey at 21 years, 150 days in 2007.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (3-2, 2.70) will oppose Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 3.19) in the series finale on Thursday.

