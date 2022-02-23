Contempt threats, primary woes swirl amid Ohio map confusion

LaRose was compelled Tuesday to certify 2022 primary ballots with many candidate names omitted. Those included legislative and congressional candidates beholden to the as-yet-established maps, but also a host of those whose certifications are tied to the maps — including candidates for county offices, state school board seats, party positions and judgeships.

DeWine and LaRose join a third Republican statewide official, Auditor Keith Faber, on the fledgling Ohio Redistricting Commission. The officials hold potentially powerful swing votes on the committee, created when Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed measures in 2015 and 2018 to protect the state’s legislative and congressional maps from undue political favor.

Any two of the three could side with two minority Democrats to pass a map, even if the body's three other Republicans objected. So far, however, Republicans have stuck together, passing two maps of Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts. Both have been declared unconstitutional by 4-3 majorities of the Ohio Supreme Court, where Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor has cast the swing vote.

Ohio's congressional map, passed by the state Legislature, was similarly invalidated. Redrawing that map also now falls to the commission.

DeWine used his own public statements to explain why the high court should not charge him with contempt, arguing that he has urged the panel to pass constitutional maps — and had no other power available to him.

He said it’s “undisputed” that he used “his leadership and office” throughout the redistricting process to secure maps that could pass constitutional scrutiny, but told justices that, ultimately, he “is but one of seven independent members of a separate constitutional body.”

“He lacks the legal power or capacity to dictate or compel a specific action, let alone result,” his lawyers wrote.

DeWine's son, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, says he will recuse himself if contempt proceedings are begun against his father.

In their joint filings, LaRose and Faber and, separately, Huffman and Cupp, made similar arguments to DeWine's, contending that they cannot be held personally liable for the inability of the redistricting body as a whole to pass constitutional maps.

“While it is regretful that the Commission itself was unable to ‘ascertain and determine’ a new general assembly district plan,” Huffman and Cupp argued, “it certainly was not for lack of trying.”