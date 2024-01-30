Consortium of Great Lakes universities and tech companies gets $15M to seek ways to clean wastewater

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has given a consortium of Great Lakes-area universities and tech companies $15 million to develop ways to extract harmful substances from wastewater.

The foundation announced Monday that it has named the Great Lakes ReNEW group as one of 10 regional innovation engines across the country. Each will receive $15 million, with a chance to earn $160 million over the next decade if they can show progress.