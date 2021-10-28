Congressional map-making in Ohio kicked down the road again

Congressional map-making was punted to the commission when state lawmakers, too, missed a deadline for drawing new districts. New districts must be redrawn every 10 years to reflect new census figures. This year's results, which took Ohio from 16 to 15 U.S. House seats, were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting rights advocates, including the League of Women Voters and Common Cause, planned to rally at the Statehouse after Thursday's meeting to protest the perpetual thwarting of redistricting deadlines. Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved them as part of constitutional amendments overhauling the state's redistricting process that were passed 2015 and 2018, respectively.