Confidence back, Haskins hoping to catch on in Pittsburgh

He's made it a point to immerse himself in Canada's offense, and he's looked solid at times while completing 28 of 42 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown during Pittsburgh's first three exhibition games. Canada said Haskins has been moving in the right direction “for the most part” since organized team activities began in May.

“He comes in to work,” Canada said. “He’s trying to learn our way. He’s trying to watch our system, watch what we do. I’ve been really happy with that. I think he’s making quick decisions. So he’s improved.”

Haskins considers himself a student at heart, though he allows that wasn't the way he was portrayed during his brief stay in Washington.

“I've always been the type of person, whether that was the narrative or not, to watch film, stay late, come in early," he said.

He praised the detailed scouting report given to him each week, one that takes a deep dive into not just schemes but the strengths and weaknesses of all 11 defenders he might see on a given play. He believes he has a solid working knowledge of what Canada is trying to do in his first year calling plays in the NFL, pointing out that their relationship dates back to when Canada was attempting to recruit him out of high school more than a half decade ago.

There's a comfort level in Pittsburgh that Haskins hints was hard to come by in the nation's capital. Of course, the dynamic is different here, too. He's not being tapped as “The Guy" but simply “A Guy,” one whose belief in himself has returned.

Asked about the process of putting himself back together, Haskins' response is telling.

“It's really just trusting in myself and believing in myself and taking a lot of time to self-reflect on things," he said. “And of course being in a situation where the people around you want to see you succeed.”

NOTES: Haskins will give way to Josh Dobbs at some point during the game, though Tomlin did not indicate how long he will stick with Haskins before turning things over to Dobbs, who's attempted just 12 passes in the preseason and appears to be the odd man out. ... Rookie running back Najee Harris is among the projected starters who will not play against the Panthers. ... While Harris is out, Tomlin said the completely rebuilt starting offensive line will see some action. The group has struggled opening holes in the running game. Pittsburgh, which ranked dead last in the NFL in yards rushing and yards per rushing attempt in 2020, is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry through three exhibitions.

