'Conceptual agreement' reached in Columbus teachers strike

“While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members and strengthening our learning environments,” the school board said in a statement.

The union said more than 94% of its members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday and members took to picket lines for the first time since 1975.

The union pressed for safer buildings, better heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a more well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and physical education. The school board said its offer put children first.