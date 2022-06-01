Commission: Legalized sports gambling in Ohio begins Jan. 1

A bill signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine in December set Jan. 1 as a deadline, but some groups pushed for starting earlier to allow for betting on football during the fall. The commission had previously predicted it would take months to formulate rules and regulations.

The legislation will allow people to place sports bets online, at casinos, racinos and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities. People will be able to place wagers on professional sports teams, motor sports, Olympic events, golf and tennis and major college sports such as football and basketball.