Columbus Zoo welcomes 2nd Asian elephant calf this year

The calf’s father, Sabu, lives at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. They were paired through a national zoo initiative that aims to support healthy, genetically diverse populations of threatened and endangered species in professional care.

Although there have been recent signs of hope for Asian elephants in the wild, habitat degradation and the challenges of maintaining genetic diversity are among reasons they remain endangered.

Phoebe has another son, Frankie, who was born in 2021 and lives at the Columbus Zoo. Its herd also includes a 23-year-old female and a 24-year-old male, as well as 16-year-old Sunny and her calf Rita Jean, born four months ago.

The zoo said it will continue to share updates on public viewing opportunities, naming plans and other baby milestones.

This story has been corrected to replace inaccurate information about Phoebe's offspring and relationships to other elephants at the zoo.