Columbus' Werenski suffers season-ending shoulder injury

The team also said Nick Blankenburg will be out six to eight weeks with a fractured ankle.

Werenski collided awkwardly with the boards attempting a hit on the Flyers' Travis Konecny late in the first period of Thursday's game. Blankenburg was injured midway through the third period but played the rest of the game and scored an empty-netter to seal the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 win over Philadelphia.