Columbus visits Vegas after shootout victory

The Blue Jackets are 3-2-0 on the road. Columbus has scored 46 goals and is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with nine.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with nine goals, adding four assists and collecting 13 points. Reilly Smith has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals and has 11 points. Jakub Voracek has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Michael Amadio: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (health protocols), Shea Theodore: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols).

