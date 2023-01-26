Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory

Friday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has scored 19 goals with 37 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 13 goals and 33 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

