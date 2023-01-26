X
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Vancouver Canucks after the Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime.

Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The Canucks have a 19-7-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus is 14-30-3 overall and 4-15-2 on the road. The Blue Jackets are 10-16-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Friday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has scored 19 goals with 37 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 13 goals and 33 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

