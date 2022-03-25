Columbus visits Connor and the Jets

The Blue Jackets are 14-16-0 on the road. Columbus is sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Columbus won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 40 goals and has 80 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Patrik Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 25 goals and has 48 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Adam Lowry: out (covid-19).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (back).

