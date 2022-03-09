Columbus takes on New York, looks to break 3-game slide

Columbus took down New York 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 25 assists and has 37 points this season. Noah Dobson has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Boone Jenner has 44 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.