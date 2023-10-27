BreakingNews
Columbus takes on New York following Bemstrom's 2-goal performance

The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders after Emil Bemstrom's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 overtime loss
By The Associated Press
10 hours ago
New York Islanders (3-2-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders after Emil Bemstrom's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 overtime loss.

Columbus went 7-15-4 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 25-48-9 record overall last season. The Blue Jackets had an 18.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 224 chances.

New York had a 42-31-9 record overall and went 18-10-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Islanders had a 15.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 35 goals on 222 chances.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: day to day (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

