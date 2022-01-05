Columbus takes on New Jersey for conference showdown

Columbus took down New Jersey 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 21 assists and has 30 points this season. Jack Hughes has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 22 total assists and has 23 points. Alexandre Texier has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .859 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while allowing four goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Pavel Zacha: out (health and safety protocols), Yegor Sharangovich: out (health and safety protocols), Jimmy Vesey: out (covid-19), Nico Hischier: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: out (covid-19), Jake Bean: day to day (illness), Zach Werenski: out (health and safety protocols), Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.