Columbus takes losing streak into matchup with Florida

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to break a four-game skid when they play the Florida Panthers.

Columbus has a 31-28-8 record overall and a 20-9-4 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have a -8 scoring differential, with 214 total goals scored and 222 allowed.

Florida has gone 19-14-1 in road games and 41-24-3 overall. The Panthers have given up 184 goals while scoring 217 for a +33 scoring differential.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 49 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mathieu Olivier has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 33 goals and 39 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Samoskevich has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.