Columbus police now limit serving certain warrants overnight

The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday that the new policy was noted in an internal memo issued Thursday by city Police Chief Elaine Bryant. The policy involves preplanned warrants, wherein the only reason a police officer goes to a specific site is to serve a warrant.

The new policy prohibits city officers from serving preplanned arrest warrants at private residences between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for misdemeanor warrants — including those related to domestic violence — or nonviolent felony warrants, unless approved by a lieutenant or higher rank. It does not apply to SWAT teams or other tactical units, the newspaper reported.