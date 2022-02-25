Columbus police make arrest in death of slain Ohio imam

Mohamed Hassan Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque, was found dead on Dec. 24, the victim of multiple gun shot wounds. That was two days after he went missing while on his way to pick up his child from a day care center.

After an investigation identified a suspect, a Columbus SWAT team arrested a 46-year-old man near downtown on Feb. 18. He has since been charged with murder, according to multiple media reports. Police say ballistics tests linked a gun found in the suspect’s house to the one used to kill the imam.