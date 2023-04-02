Columbus keeps Real Salt Lake reeling with 4-0 victory

Patrick Schulte finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet for the Crew. Gavin Beavers had two saves for Real Salt Lake.

The Crew improve to 6-0-2 in their last eight home matches with Real Salt Lake. RSL has only two wins in 15 trips to Columbus.

Real Salt Lake (1-4-0) has lost four straight for the first time under coach Pablo Mastroeni. RSL has just five victories since the beginning of July. Only DC United (4) has fewer.

Columbus travels to play DC United on Saturday. Real Salt Lake returns home to host Charlotte on Saturday.

