Columbus hosts Toronto after Kukan's 2-goal game

The Maple Leafs are 17-7-1 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 33.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Toronto won 5-4. Matthews scored two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Kuraly leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-11 in 49 games this season. Patrik Laine has 10 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-13 in 49 games this season. Mitch Marner has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body), Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.