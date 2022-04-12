Columbus hosts Montreal following overtime victory

Columbus defeated Montreal 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 47 assists and has 52 points this season. Justin Danforth has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 19 goals and has 55 points. Christian Dvorak has 9 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (covid-19).

Canadiens: Jake Allen: day to day (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).

