Columbus hosts Florida after Laine's 2-goal game

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Columbus hosts the Florida Panthers after Patrik Laine scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 6-3 win against the Canadiens

Florida Panthers (31-9-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (20-21-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +208, Panthers -256; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit Columbus after Patrik Laine scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets are 9-13-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Panthers are 18-4-3 against conference opponents. Florida is second in the NHL averaging 6.9 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 1.0.

Florida knocked off Columbus 9-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 15. Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 18 goals, adding 12 assists and collecting 30 points. Gustav Nyquist has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Sam Bennett leads the Panthers with 21 goals and has 29 points. Huberdeau has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (upper body).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

