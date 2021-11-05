springfield-news-sun logo
Columbus hosts Colorado after overtime victory

By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
Columbus hosts Colorado after the Blue Jackets took down Colorado 5-4 in overtime

Colorado Avalanche (4-4-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (6-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +142, Avalanche -174

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit Columbus after the Blue Jackets knocked off Colorado 5-4 in overtime.

Columbus finished 18-26-12 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.4 goals and 4.2 assists per game last season.

Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall and 17-9-2 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche recorded 354 assists on 197 total goals last season.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols), Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Martin Kaut: day to day (upper body), Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

