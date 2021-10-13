springfield-news-sun logo
Columbus hosts Arizona to open season

By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets open the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -140, Coyotes +117; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Arizona Coyotes at home for the season opener.

Columbus finished 18-26-12 overall a season ago while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.8 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.

Arizona went 24-26-6 overall a season ago while going 12-14-2 on the road. Goalies for the Coyotes compiled an .898 save percentage while giving up 2.8 goals on 30.2 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Coyotes: Phil Kessel: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

