X

Columbus has first road game of season at Montreal

news | 4 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Columbus plays its first road game of the season against Montreal

Columbus Crew SC (0-0-1) vs. Montreal Impact (1-0-1)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays its first road game of the season against Montreal.

The Impact compiled an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home matches. Montreal averaged 0.6 goals on 1.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Luis Binks (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).

Columbus: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.