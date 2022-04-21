Columbus faces Ottawa, aims to end 3-game skid

In their last meeting on March 16, Columbus won 4-1. Jack Roslovic scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laine has 56 total points for the Blue Jackets, 26 goals and 30 assists. Roslovic has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 33 goals and has 51 points. Tkachuk has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Patrik Laine: day to day (upper-body), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (undisclosed), Colin White: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Murray: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.