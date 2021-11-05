Columbus faces Chicago after Zelarrayan's 2-goal game

The Fire are 8-16-7 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago has 23 assists led by Alvaro Medran with six.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelarrayan has 11 goals and five assists for Columbus. Gyasi Zardes has five goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

Robert Beric has eight goals and two assists for Chicago. Medran has two goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Chicago: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Luis Diaz, Aidan Morris (injured).

Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.