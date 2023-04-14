Columbus Crew take shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

The Revolution are 3-0-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank second in the Eastern Conference giving up only six goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals with one assist for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has three goals.

Carles Gil has two goals and one assist for the Revolution. Dylan Borrero has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Revolution: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Cucho Hernandez (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Eloy Room (injured).

Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

