Columbus Crew take on the Philadelphia Union in conference play

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -163, Philadelphia +367, Draw +325; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union meet in Eastern Conference play.

The Crew are 13-5-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew lead the Eastern Conference with only 36 conceded goals.

The Union are 5-11-8 in Eastern Conference games. The Union are 1-10 in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Crew won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has 17 goals and eight assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has 17 goals and three assists for the Union. Thai Baribo has scored seven goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Union: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Sean Zawadzki (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

Union: Isaiah Konrad McNeil LeFlore (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.