Columbus Crew play the San Jose Earthquakes following shutout victory

18 minutes ago

Columbus Crew (1-0-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (0-1-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +158, San Jose +162, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0, the Columbus Crew visit the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes went 10-13-11 overall and 5-7-5 at home a season ago. The Earthquakes scored 46 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Crew went 13-13-8 overall and 3-9-5 on the road in the 2021 season. The Crew averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Shea Salinas (injured).

Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

