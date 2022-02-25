Hamburger icon
Columbus Crew host the Vancouver Whitecaps in season opener

By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
The Columbus Crew play the Vancouver Whitecaps at home for the season opener

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Columbus Crew

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -165, Vancouver +493, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

The Columbus Crew start the season at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Crew went 13-13-8 overall and 10-4-3 at home last season. The Crew scored 46 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 45.

The Whitecaps finished 12-9-13 overall a season ago while going 2-6-10 on the road. The Whitecaps scored 45 goals and registered a goal differential of zero last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Aidan Morris (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured).

Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

