Columbus Crew host Los Angeles FC in non-conference action

LAFC is 3-2-0 in road games. Carlos Vela leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. LAFC has scored 24.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Vela has scored five goals and added three assists for LAFC. Christian Arango has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

LAFC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Marlon Hairston (injured), Kevin Molino (injured).

LAFC: Brian Rodriguez (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Ryan Hollingshead (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Julian Gaines (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Doneil Henry (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.