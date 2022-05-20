springfield-news-sun logo
Columbus Crew host Los Angeles FC in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
The Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC meet in non-conference action

Los Angeles FC (7-3-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (3-4-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +127, LAFC +206, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on Los Angeles FC in non-conference play.

The Crew are 3-2-0 in home games. The Crew are 1-2 in one-goal matches.

LAFC is 3-2-0 in road games. Carlos Vela leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. LAFC has scored 24.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Vela has scored five goals and added three assists for LAFC. Christian Arango has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

LAFC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Marlon Hairston (injured), Kevin Molino (injured).

LAFC: Brian Rodriguez (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Ryan Hollingshead (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Julian Gaines (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Doneil Henry (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

