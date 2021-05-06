X

Columbus Crew host DC United in conference action

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
DC United faces the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

DC United (1-2-0) vs. Columbus Crew SC (0-0-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -175, DC United +464, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host DC United in conference action.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall a season ago while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals last season, averaging two per game.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.