Columbus Crew face New York City FC in Eastern Conference action

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured), Heber (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

