Columbus Crew face New York City FC in conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -131, NYCFC +360, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and New York City FC square off in Eastern Conference play.

The Crew finished 19-6-9 overall and 10-4-4 at home last season. The Crew scored 72 goals a season ago, averaging 2.1 per game.

NYCFC put together a 14-12-8 record overall in 2024 while finishing 5-9-5 in road matches. NYCFC scored 54 goals a season ago, averaging 1.6 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

NYCFC: Malachi Jones (injured), Kevin O'Toole (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured), Andres Perea (injured).

