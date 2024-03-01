Columbus Crew face Minnesota United on the heels of shutout win

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +143, Minnesota United FC +163, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Atlanta United 1-0, the Columbus Crew play Minnesota United.

United was 10-13-11 overall during the 2023 season while going 4-4-9 at home. United scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Crew compiled a 16-9-9 record overall in 2023 while finishing 6-9-5 in road games. The Crew scored 67 goals last season, averaging 2.0 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Robin Lod (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.