Columbus Crew bring shutout streak into matchup with Charlotte FC

The Crew are 6-3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 27 goals led by Derrick Etienne with five.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored five goals with two assists for Charlotte. Andre Shinyashiki has four goals over the past 10 games.

Etienne has five goals and five assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured), Christian Fuchs (injured).

Crew: Artur (injured), Milos Degenek (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.