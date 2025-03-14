Columbus Crew bring shutout streak into matchup against San Diego FC

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego +140, Columbus +169, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew come into a matchup with San Diego FC after notching two straight shutout wins.

San Diego takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history. San Diego has outscored opponents 5-1 through its first three games of MLS play.

The Crew finished 19-6-9 overall last season while going 9-4-5 on the road. The Crew averaged 2.1 goals on 5.4 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Manu Duah (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Hirving Lozano (injured).

Crew: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.