Columbus Crew bring shutout streak into matchup against San Diego FC

Columbus Crew (2-0-1) vs. San Diego FC (2-0-1)
, ; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego +140, Columbus +169, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew come into a matchup with San Diego FC after notching two straight shutout wins.
San Diego takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history. San Diego has outscored opponents 5-1 through its first three games of MLS play.
The Crew finished 19-6-9 overall last season while going 9-4-5 on the road. The Crew averaged 2.1 goals on 5.4 shots on goal per game last season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Manu Duah (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Hirving Lozano (injured).
Crew: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.