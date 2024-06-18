Columbus Crew bring road win streak into game with Inter Miami

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus +146, Inter Miami CF +157, Draw +258; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew visit Inter Miami aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Miami is 7-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami leads the Eastern Conference with 95 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game. Miami is also the MLS leader with 43 goals.

The Crew are 7-2-2 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew have a 3-1 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Suarez has 12 goals and five assists for Miami. Lionel Messi has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has scored five goals with one assist for the Crew. Diego Rossi has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 7-1-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Federico Redondo Solari (injured), Diego Gomez (injured), Facundo Farias (injured), Matias Rojas (injured), Nicolas Freire (injured), Luis Suarez (injured), Lionel Messi (injured).

Crew: Jacen Russell-Rowe (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.